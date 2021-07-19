The Commerce Board of Education took another step toward renovating part of the former Commerce High School facility to add more classrooms and an ag lab during its July 12 meeting.
The BOE approved a resolution for the Georgia Department of Education that puts the old east wing of the school back into service. The system plans to use some of the federal CARES Act funds to help renovate the facility for additional classroom space.
In other action July 12, the BOE:
• approved a state-mandated policy that would allow some homeschooled students to participate in Commerce system extracurricular activity, if they take at last one class in the system.
• approved a state-mandated employee leave policy for paid parental leave that adds 15 more days to leave time.
• approved a five-year lease for four new full-size school buses and one smaller bus. Annual payments will be $100,550.
• reviewed and approved the system's strategic plan for FY22, mission statement and other routine compliance matters.
• approved several personnel actions, including hiring: Sandra Metts as curriculum director, Magan Miller, pre-K paraprofessional, Wendy Osborne, CES special ed paraprofessional, Katie Smith, assistant bookkeeper, Melanie Pritchett, long-term sub in CPS cafeteria, Christy Dyer, long-term sub in CPS cafeteria, Dawn Johnson, long-term sub in CMS cafeteria, Nathaniel Crumley, ISS paraprofessional at CHS, Caleb Cannon, ISS paraprofessional at CMS, William Galloway, CHS science teacher, and Erin Anderson, speech language pathologist. Resignations were Kelly Cassidy as CHS science teacher and jessica McGhee as CPS paraprofessional.
