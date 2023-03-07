As short-term rental properties continue to gain in popularity, Commerce is looking at ways to regulate their use in the city.
The Commerce City Council discussed a new short-term rental ordinance at its work session Monday (March 6) and could vote on the matter at its March 20 voting meeting.
Short-term rentals, like Airbnb and Vrbo, allow homeowners to rent out a room, a suite or an entire residence. They’ve increased in popularity over the years across the world, including the City of Commerce.
Planning and zoning administrator Jordan Shoemaker said the city only has about 8 short-term rental units currently. But she said they get calls at least once a week from someone wanting to start one.
In the proposed ordinance, short-term rental owners would need to get an annual business license and have an annual inspection of the dwelling. A 24-hour contact is required and must be able to respond to the residence within 15 minutes.
Parking will be limited to driveways and designated parking areas. There will also be a rule to limit the rentals to 30 days, in an effort to keep the property from being used as an apartment.
The ordinance also includes a list of fines for potential violators.
Shoemaker said that in addition to regulating short-term rentals, the ordinance will also allow the city to collect hotel/motel taxes on the properties.
SLIGHT INCREASE IN TRASH PICKUP
Trash pickup customers may see another slight increase in fees beginning next month.
Waste Pro, the city’s garbage pickup contractor, has asked for a rate adjustment of $1.27 per customer per month, based on rising costs of fuel, disposal and increases in the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
Residential prices would increase to $21.34 per rollaway and commercial customers would pay $26.22. Residential out-of-city rates would go to $25.67.
If approved, the changes will go into effect April 1.
SK BOULEVARD
The council is also slated to vote on a request from SK Battery America to rename a portion of Steve Reynolds Industrial Blvd. to “SK Boulevard.” Only the section from Maysville Rd. to the four-way stop at Ridgeway Church Rd. would be changed.
The road renaming was reportedly part of earlier negotiations.
If approved, there will be a 90-day waiting period and other businesses on that road will be informed of the change.
OTHER VOTING ITEMS
Also slated for a vote March 20 include:
•a contract with low bidder Stratton & Sons Construction for road paving using Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) money. Roads previously approved to be paved include portions of the following: Skyview Dr., Elizabeth St., Bill Anderson Blvd., Hood Pl., Harper St., Hazel St., Hillcrest Dr., Hospital Rd., Katie Ln, Highland Estates, and B. Wilson Dr. The bid came in lower than expected and the city received more LMIG funding than expected, so the city plans to add three other sections to the list including portions of Old Maysville Rd., Pine St. and more of Hospital Rd. The total estimated cost is $286,000.
•transferring $300,000 of CHIP grant funds (moving the funds from new construction projects to rehabilitation projects). The move is partly due to increasing costs for constructing new residences. City leaders say that moving the funds to rehab projects will allow the city to help more families. If approved, the city will then begin seeking applicants for the projects.
•street closures for the city’s upcoming Easter parade, scheduled the morning of Saturday, April 8. The following will be closed: Oak, Little, South Elm and Church streets. The parade will begin around 10:30 a.m. at Spencer Park and end at First Baptist Church of Commerce for the annual Easter egg hunt.
•street closures for Touch a Truck, planned April 25, beginning at 5 p.m. Sycamore Street will be closed on that day from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the council:
•discussed the rewriting of the city’s zoning ordinances. The rewrite has been a lengthy, two-year process. The city council will discuss the changes over the course of several months and will have a combined meeting with the city planning and zoning commission. Two public hearings will also be held before final action.
•learned April 22 is the Commerce Fire Department’s annual Chicken-Que fundraiser. Tickets are $8 a piece and can be purchased from any CFD firefighter.
•heard the State of the City address will be presented March 20.
