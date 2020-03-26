The Commerce Planning Commission voted March 23 to table action on a an annexation and rezoning that would pave the way for a warehouse project along I-85.
The property of 43 acres is on Haggard Rd. and fronts along I-85. Ridgeline Land Planning, Inc. wants the property annexed into the city and rezoned from A-2 to M-1.
Officials said developers want to build a "medium" size warehouse of around 500,000 sq. ft. on the property.
The city delayed action on the project while it awaits a regional impact report. The planning board did, however, add a condition to the project that it must have "dark sky" lighting to help prevent light pollution.
