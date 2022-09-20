Commerce leaders have taken the next step in a major renovation project of the town's historic civic center. The Commerce City Council voted Monday (Sept. 19) to approve Grahl Construction as construction manager at-risk for the renovation.
Five companies submitted bids for the project and three were interviewed by a city panel. The firms were scored on a number of criteria and Grahl was the top scorer.
Grahl will now begin working with architects on the project. The firm will also work to develop a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) for the renovation.
Total construction costs were previously estimated around $10.35 million. Earlier this year, the council voted to move forward with a $12 million bond to renovate the civic center through the town’s public facilities authority.
Plans include converting the current civic center space into a multi-use building, housing the civic center and a new city hall.
Architectural firm Goodwyn Mills Cawood previously presented concept plans for the renovation, which showed the new city hall being located in the large upstairs portion of the building. The unused basement will become the main civic center event space. And the ground floor will become council chambers, offices, waiting rooms, etc.
Construction could begin in March.
OTHER BUSINESS
Other items approved at the Sept. 19 meeting included:
• the purchase of new body-cams and other equipment for the Commerce Police Department from Axon Enterprise, Inc.
• a new land bank agreement with the Jackson County government.
• additional documents related to the sale of the water treatment facility to Kerry Foods.
• updated intergovernmental agreements with Jackson County involving animal control and elections. The county will no longer charge the city for conducting its city elections, but early voting for city balloting will no longer be held in Commerce and only held at the county elections center in Jefferson, officials said. The new agreements stem from an updated service delivery strategy between the county and municipalities.
• a beer and wine license for AAA Food and Fuel, located at 614 South Broad St.
• the Fall Festival in Spencer Park, which is set for Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The council also approved several street closures for the event, including Oak, Little and Pine streets.
• the annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. and related street closures. Lakeview, Washington and Elm streets will be closed beginning at 1 p.m.
• the Hometown Holiday Event and Commerce by Candlelight set for Dec. 3 from 3-6 p.m. and related street closings. Oak, Little, Pine and Sycamore streets will be closed during that time.
Also at its Sept. 19 meeting, the council heard a proclamation declaring September as National Recovery Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.