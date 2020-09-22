A proposed composting facility will not be locating in the City of Commerce.
The Commerce City Council voted unanimously Monday night Sept. 21, to deny a request from Atlas Organics to build an organic composting facility on Yarbourgh Ridgeway Road.
The council had earlier agreed more time was needed to look at the proposal before taking a final action. The council also indicated that a tour of one of the facilities owned by Atlas would be useful. Atlas operates composting facilities in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee and Texas.
“This project, although it is a good project, is probably not right for our city and not in that location,” said Mayor Clark Hill.
The city's planning board had recommended approval of the project with several conditions in place.
TAX RATE
As expected, the council officially approved lowering the town's millage rate this year.
The 2020 millage rate will roll back from 3.88 mills to 3.86 mills.
AUDIT
City Manager James Wascher told the council the city is working on gathering information for the annual audit that will soon be underway.
Wascher said the general fund should report a surplus of a half million dollars. He said he would like for the council to use some of those funds for capital projects in the upcoming fiscal year.
The main reason for the surplus is due to proceeds from the federal CARES Act that will have specific uses tied to the funding.
The city's water and sewer will have a surplus of $700,000 and the gas fund should report a surplus of $398,000. The electric fund surplus will be slightly over $1 million.
Wascher reminded the council that each year the city puts aside a million dollars to help fund the Vogtle power plant, which is slated to come on line in November of 2021.
“That is going to drastically change the landscape of our financials in expenses for wholesale power," said Wascher. “Once that unit comes on line and we start drawing down surpluses and putting that money towards the wholesale power bill, hopefully our customers won’t feel as much of an impact.”
APPOINTMENTS
In appointments, the council appointed:
• Andre Rollins, Jimbo Stephenson, and Melinda Cochran-Davis to the planning commission for a term of four years
• Tracey Newcomer, Nicky Wilbanks and Christy Johnson to the library board for a term of 48 months.
• Jon Massey to the city recreation board.
ZONING ACTIONS
In zoning actions, the council:
• amended the city zoning map to make the zoning throughout the city more consistent. The council further approved regulations that would allow any current or permitted use in an area that is changing to be allowed to continue for the life of the structure as a non-conforming use. The regulations will allow homeowners to replace their non-conforming residence with another non-conforming residence in the event of catastrophic damage as long as the structure is owner occupied at the time of the occurrence.
• approved an amendment to city regulations regarding subdivision improvement guarantees. The proposed changes will address the types of infrastructure that will require improvement guarantees. Developers will be required to present the city with a bond for 123% of the cost for infrastructure within a proposed development. The guarantee will allow the city to require performance bonds from developers to ensure any issues met by the city where the infrastructure is not completed by the developer, the city will have the resources to complete installation of the infrastructure.
• approved annexation and rezoning from A1 in the county to R1 in the city of 2.069 acres on Lakeview Drive. The council also approved a lot size variance for the owner, Ritz Homes, LLC to divide the parcel into three separate lots.
• approved annexation and rezoning from R1 in the county to R2 in the city for 3.9 acres located at 91 Casey Court, for the purpose of constructing a home 2,300 square feet in size. This is the final lot in Whitehill Meadow subdivision.
• approved annexation and rezoning for parcels connected to the Bana Road development. The applicant, Brian Cardoza, requested annexation and rezoning of 47.432 acres from HI in county to M-2 in the city. This will bring the total for Rooker Development property to 350 acres.
• approved a request from Mary Beth ad Tommy Eason to place shipping containers on property located at 8494 Jefferson Road for use as a pool house. The structure must be covered by a building material that is acceptable for R1 zoning and cannot be used as a residence. The property owner will also be required to hire an independent third-party inspector to conduct all inspections for the structure. Hill said the request to use a shipping container for general purposes has brought attention to the possibility of similar requests coming before the council in the future. The council directed the city staff to prepare regulations that would address such structures.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
• authorized Mayor Hill to enter into an agreement for Rooker Development to build Bana Industrial Road. The agreement will spell out how construction of the road will be completed in each phase. The agreement will also address bonding requirements to ensure construction of the road is completed correctly and in a timely manner once construction begins. Once completed and approved, the road will be deeded to the city.
• approved Home Development Resources as a third party developer to construct homes under the city CHIPS grant program.
• approved setting rental fee of $40 per practice for use of recreation department fields by non-recreation teams.
