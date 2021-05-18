The Commerce City Council turned down five variance requests from Adams Homes during its meeting on May 17.
Adams had requested the town allow five houses on Remington Dr. be closer to the street than the usual setback of 25 ft.
But during an earlier hearing before the city planning commission, several neighbors voiced opposition to the move, saying that the builder only wanted the variances as a way to avoid building a much-needed retaining wall along the back of the property to prevent water and mud problems on other homeowners' lots.
The city planning department had also recommended denial of the request, saying it wasn't necessary and that the builder had room to fit its houses under the existing city setback rules.
But the council did agree to two other variance requests on Remington Dr. from Ponder Development in a 4-1 vote with council member Johnny Eubanks opposed. Those two variances had been tabled at the council's February meeting and have since been under court mediation.
OTHER ZONING
In other May 17 zoning-related action, the Commerce council approved:
• the annexation and rezoning of seven acres at 1947 Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd. from A-2 to M-2.
• a conditional use permit for a RV/board storage facility at 479 Hwy. 334.
• a stream buffer encroachment variance at 58 Yancey Ln.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
• reappointed Ann Rhoads to the Jackson County Library Board for a 3-year term.
• approved closing several city streets on July 2 for the town's music and fireworks festival.
• made several budget amendments to reflect changes in actual vs. budgeted amounts, a move required by state law.
• tabled action on appointing seven members to a new city industrial development authority.
• recognized deputy police chief Ken Harmon and officer Tevin Dunbar for recent achievements (see photo.)
