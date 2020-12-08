Commerce leaders acknowledged the rise in local Covid cases, but didn't take any specific action during its Dec. 7 work sesson meeting.
Mayor Clark Hill, who is a physician, reported the city has not received any official new direction from the state as far as the virus is concerned. Hill said there is a lot of information on the department of health's website and the number of cases in Jackson County is up.
“There will be more information forthcoming and we will try to keep everyone informed,” Hill said. “At this point, we are not planning any changes or recommendations. but that could change day to day.”
The virus has surged in the local community in recent weeks with a large increase in positive cases.
In other business at the work session, the council:
• heard that Commerce recently acquired a piece of property that will allow for annexation of 214 acres for industrial development. The small parcel of land, believed to be an old road right-of-way along Hardman Orchard Road, was previously owned by Jackson County. The county voted to deed the property, consisting of approximately two acres, to the city in order to allow annexation of the larger industrial tract without creating an island. The council also reviewed a request from Dakota Commerce LLC to annex the large parcel for a heavy industrial planned development which could give the opportunity for additional manufacturing or distribution centers in the city.
• reviewed a proposed ordinance to allow for residential use of accessory buildings. Due to an increased number of requests from citizens, the council had the city staff prepare regulations to permit property owners to convert an existing or new accessory building for residential use by a family member. The regulations would prohibit commercial use of the building or use for rental purposes. The building must consist of less than 1,000 square feet of livable space and an annual affidavit will be required to ensure the building is not becoming a rental space. If the building is a new construction, it must be built in the back of the primary structure and metered with the existing structure. Property owners Helen and Gary Venable applied for special residential use of an accessory building a few months ago, a move that led to the proposed regulations.
• heard that SK Battery had presented the city will a donation in the amount of $30,000. The funds will be used to purchase books for the library.
• reviewed a proposal for janitorial services of five city buildings. Staff is recommending the council approve a bid from The Service Fort in the amount of $24,888 for a term of one year.
• reviewed a bid of $464,722 for purchase of a new fire engine from Ten-8 Fire Equipment. Proceeds from SPLOST will be used to fund the purchase. This will give the city newer engines at both fire stations.
• reviewed a quote from CSRA Probation Services for court probation services. Any funds collected through probation will be divided equally between the probation service and the city until all fines and fees have been paid. In the past, the probation company would collect their fees first and allocate the remaining to the city fines.
• reviewed a bid from Over and Under General Contractors to replace 18 electric poles identified as in need of replacement during the last city pole survey. Replacement of the poles will cost $64,483.
• reviewed annual renewals of alcohol licenses for 2021 for 24 business.
