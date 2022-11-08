The City of Commerce is offering a free grease-cap for cans program. The yellow caps are used to catch fats, oils and grease.
“Stop by city hall and receive your free grease cap for cans so you can keep fats, oils and grease out of your drains, and do your part to help keep the city pipes flowing,” city leaders said.
