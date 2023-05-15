City of Commerce offices will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 29. This includes City Hall, the Commerce Recreation Department, the Commerce Public Library and the Commerce Mainstreet office.
Waste Pro will not be providing garbage and recycling on May 29. Waste Pro will be in Commerce on Tuesday, May 30. Have bins to curb by 6 a.m., pick-up times may vary due to the holiday and volume of garbage. Pick-up may continue until Wednesday, May 31.
