The City of Commerce offices will be closed on Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.
Offices will reopen Tuesday, July 6, with regular hours.
If you have a utility emergency, call 706-335-3164 and follow prompts. If you have any other emergency, call 911.
Waste Pro will pick up trash on Monday, July 5, as usual. Residents are asked to have your bins ready by 6 a.m. at the end of your driveway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.