The City of Commerce is making plans to have the Covid vaccine administered to city staff once more people qualify and supplies are able to support a wider distribution. He said some employees had already qualified for the vaccine, including first responders.
City manager James Wascher told the city council that the efforts were being hampered somewhat by the lack of information and limited locations.
"It's kinda scattered, we don't have a central vaccine location that I know of yet," he said. "It's just when the health department has the vaccine, they're saying, 'Ok, send your folks over.'"
Wäscher also said the city was watching what impact the new presidential administration could have on city operations. He mentioned that if Democrats the minimum wage to $15 per hour, that would impact the city's finances.
In other city finance news, city finance director James Elrod said the SK Battery facility was somewhat behind schedule, a situation that will likely delay its impact on the purchase of city utilities. He said it would likely be after the end of the current fiscal year before SK's utility purchases would increase enough to have a major impact on city finances.
In addition, Elrod said that most city funds are seeing lower expenses so far this fiscal year while some revenues have been increasing.
COUNCIL ACTIONS
In action items, the Commerce City Council approved:
• a contract for grease trap pumping with Hussey Environmental at 18 cents per gallon.
• a contract with Harrison and Harrison Inc. for on-call gas main installation.
• an easement of 500' x 10' for a power line in Highland Estates, Phase 3.
• reappointing Susan Stephenson to the city DDA, and Ann Rhodes and Sam Chaney to the city library board.
• city meeting dates for 2021 and city events for the year, pending pandemic control issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.