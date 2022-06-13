If you've driven through the south-side of Commerce over the past week, you may have seen the news: You can now buy package liquor in the city.
Commerce Tobacco Outlet at 407 South Elm St. is the first store in the city to sell package distilled spirits. The Commerce City Council voted in April to approve the Commerce Tobacco Outlet as one of two liquor license holders in the town. The other will be located at 3260 Maysville Road.
Commerce residents voted in November to pass a referendum to allow the sale of liquor in the town. Following that action, the city created a liquor license ordinance which limited the number of liquor stores to two (one for every 5,000 residents) and outlined rules on building size, distance apart between two stores and other details.
Many of the details in the proposed ordinance mirror state law, including what kinds of products can be sold at the liquor stores (beer, wine, liquor and other related items including nicotine products, ice, mixers, lottery tickets and some bar supplies).
