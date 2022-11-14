Grease cap

During the month of November, the City of Commerce is participating in a campaign of awareness of F.O.G. That stands for fats, oils and grease and are found in common food and food ingredients such as: Meat, fish, butter, cooking oil, mayonnaise, gravies, sauces and food scraps.

The city is offering free grease caps while supplies last. They're available at city hall, located at 27 Sycamore St., Commerce.

