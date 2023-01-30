Commerce planners recently gave their nod of approval for a conditional use for a long-standing automotive repair business in downtown.

The Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission voted Jan. 23 to recommend approval of the conditional use to allow an automotive repair business on .384 acres at 1860 North Broad Street (known as the former City Tire & Auto Service). The property — which includes two parcels and two buildings — has long been used for automotive services. But because one of the buildings has recently been used for a different purpose (not automotive repair), it triggered the need for a conditional use.

