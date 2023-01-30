Commerce planners recently gave their nod of approval for a conditional use for a long-standing automotive repair business in downtown.
The Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission voted Jan. 23 to recommend approval of the conditional use to allow an automotive repair business on .384 acres at 1860 North Broad Street (known as the former City Tire & Auto Service). The property — which includes two parcels and two buildings — has long been used for automotive services. But because one of the buildings has recently been used for a different purpose (not automotive repair), it triggered the need for a conditional use.
Applicant Angie Hooper said they’ve had the property on the market for sale for about six months. She said she hopes the future owners will make improvements to the property and added that there’s a need for an automotive business in downtown.
“I feel like there’s a need for that type of business downtown,” Hooper added. “It was vital to the downtown community when we were open, giving people an opportunity to come downtown, get their car worked on, go have lunch somewhere and come back and pick it up.”
A number of people spoke in support of the request. Planning commission member Jimbo Stephenson spoke about the benefit of having an automotive repair business in downtown.
“I can’t imagine that building being anything else,” said Stephenson.
Planners approved the request with a number of conditions, including: Combining the two parcels; requiring fully-shielded lighting; limiting business hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and prohibiting outdoor storage, work outside the bay area (except diagnostics and minor repairs) and automobile sales on the property.
The Commerce City Council will vote on the conditional use request in February.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its Jan. 23 meeting, the planning commission voted to:
•deny a variance request from Melesa Moon Browner that would allow a mobile home replacement on .44 acres at 186 Woodbine St.
•approve the plat for Phase 2 of Belmont Hills.
