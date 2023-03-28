Commerce planners gave their nod of approval this week for a request to locate a landscape supply company in town.
The Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday (March 27) to recommend approval of a variance request for 2602 North Broad Street (across from Presto’s on North Broad St.). The Commerce City Council will consider the matter at its April meetings with a possible vote April 17.
The applicant has requested the variance to allow outdoor storage and a fully HardiePlank sided building in the overlay district.
Chris Rucker, who spoke for the application Monday, said they plan to open a landscape supply storefront business “Southeast Landscape Supply” in conjunction with their existing landscaping company, “North Georgia Outdoor Solutions.”
They plan to sell mulch, pine straw, wheat straw, pipe, and other landscaping materials from the storefront.
The request was approved with a number of conditions: Outdoor lighting must be fully-shielded; long-term outdoor storage must be shielded, but materials that are on display (like mulch) can be set-up in corrals.
