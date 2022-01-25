Commerce planners gave their nod of approval this week on a zoning issue that ties in with the city's ongoing discussions about liquor licenses. The Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission voted Jan. 24 to approve limiting liquor stores to commercial districts (C-1, C-2).
That vote only deals with the zoning matter. Discussions are ongoing in the city about other regulations regarding liquor license holders (see related story on page 1A).
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission:
- voted to recommend approval of a conditional request from Kody Garrison for 1.77 acres at 219 Allen Rd. to allow an automotive repair shop.
- approved the Northwood Phase 3 final plat. The project includes an additional 36 lots.
- tabled action on the final plat for Harmony Heights, which would include 150 homes. Commission members wanted the chance to speak with the applicant about a reduction in greenspace on the submitted plat.
- learned 10-12 people have applied for the open seat on the commission, vacated by Andre Rollins who was recently elected to the Commerce City Council.
- voted to reappoint Dwaine Wilson to the commission.
- learned three items originally scheduled for the Jan. 24 meeting will be heard at a later meeting. Those include: A request from Store My Truck to annex and rezone 28.78 acres at 2364 Ridgeway Church Rd. The requested zoning is M-1; an annexation and rezoning request from Mitchell Clark for .62 acres on Commerce Rd. The requested zoning is C-2; and a conditional use request from Integrity Arms & Survival to allow an automotive service shop at 1269 South Elm St.
