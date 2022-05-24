Commerce planners gave their nod this week on a change that would allow internally-lit signs in the overlay district.
The issue came up last month after Chris Hill requested a variance to allow an internally-lit sign for Commerce Insurance Agency, located at 3219 Maysville Rd. When the request went before the Commerce City Council, several council members noted they weren’t opposed to having internally-lit signs (exterior signs that are illuminated from an interior light, like the Quality Foods sign). The council ultimately voted to table Hill’s variance request and asked staff to revisit the overlay sign ordinance instead.
The proposed changes allow internally-lit signs and include a number of regulations, from height and brightness, to maintenance requirements.
Signs with neon or LED tubing are prohibited. The Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission also opted to prohibit wood signs given the problems of rapid deterioration.
The proposed changes also won’t affect the “city central business district” where internally lit signs are prohibited.
The planning commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the changes, which will now go to the city council.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the planning and zoning commission voted to recommend approval of:
•an annexation and rezoning request for 11.4 acres at 1858 Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd. Applicant, Commerce Development, LLC, is requesting an M2 zoning on the property, which will become part of the larger Dakota Commerce project. Planners voted to approve the request with a condition that requires fully-shielded lighting.
•an annexation and rezoning request for 1.7 acres at 679 Waterworks Rd. Frank Jones is requesting a zoning of R1 for an existing residence.
•a variance for setbacks to reduce the front setback from 25 to 15 feet for .28 acres at 2371 Remington Dr. Adams Homes is requesting the variance because of a steep bank in the back of the property. Planners Melinda Cochran-Davis and Erin Moore voted in opposition.
•a variance request for .51 acres at 117 Williford St. to allow an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) on the large side yard of the property. Applicant Michael Gray is also asking that the ADU exceed the square footage requirements by 56 square feet. Chairman Joe Leffew voted in opposition to the variance.
•a variance request for 1.44 acres at 0 and 77 Westwood Dr. to allow a standalone storage building/garage. The planning commission voted to approve the variance if applicant James Davis is willing to combine the parcel with an adjacent parcel that has a house located on it.
