In a short meeting March 28, the Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend approving a variance that would allow an addition to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
The church is requesting a variance to reduce the front setback from 25-feet to 10-feet to allow for an addition. Mt. Calvary plans to add handicap-accessible restrooms and other accessibility measures at the church, located on MLK Jr. Dr.
Planning commission member Melinda Cochran-Davis commended the church on the design for the addition, which keeps with the architecture of the existing facility. She and fellow commission member Jimbo Stephenson also noted the importance of handicap accessible facilities.
Chairman Joe Leffew noted the request meets the city’s criteria for approving a variance.
The Commerce City Council will consider the request in April.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the planning commission voted to recommend approval of:
•a request from Bryan and Tawana Wood to annex and rezone 3.635 acres on Wilson Garage Rd. The Wood’s requested an R-2 zoning, but the planning commission is recommending R-1.
•a request from David Hollis to annex and rezone 1.21 acres at 277 Delia Dr. Hollis is requesting an R-1 zoning for an existing residence.
