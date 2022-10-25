Commerce planners gave their nod this week for a requested expansion of the Bana Road industrial project.
The Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday, Oct. 24, to recommend approval of the annexation and zoning request from RP Bana 85, LLC. The Commerce City Council is slated to vote on the request at its Nov. 21 meeting.
RP Bana 85, is requesting annexation and an M-2 zoning for a 38-acre parcel at 1649 Wheeler Cemetery Rd. If approved, the property will be used as part of the larger Rooker/Bana Road development, a massive industrial project being completed near the I-85 and Hwy. 98 interchange. Construction of Bana Road is being completed in phases. Phase 1 of that road is largely complete, Shane Lanham told the planning board. Lanham, who spoke for the application, said development activity has started at the site.
The property being requested for annexation is contiguous to the larger development that’s already been approved. Lanham noted the additional acreage rounds a corner on the property and is a natural extension.
“It’s a logical expansion of the city’s territory,” he said. “It’s a logical expansion of that Bana 85 industrial park.”
Lanham said they’re proposing a 300,000 square foot industrial building on the site. The overall project is expected to total closer to 6 million square feet, split between multiple buildings.
The letter of intent indicates the additional property will help the design of the project by re-orienting a building and will “enhance traffic flow along the proposed spine road.”
Over the past several years, residents in that I-85/Hwy. 98 corridor have seen some major changes. That corridor has been designated as the city’s future industrial area and there have been several large, notable developments over the past few years including SK Battery and the Dakota Commerce developments.
One area resident, Brad Kesler, said he doesn’t support additional industrialization of the area and fears the traffic impacts on Hwy. 98, Hwy. 82 and Wheeler Cemetery Rd. He’s also concerned about the changes in that area, as that corridor quickly transitions from rural/agricultural to industrial.
“This is a beautiful area, and we are degrading it from a residential and agricultural perspective,” he said.
While several planning commission members noted they’re sympathetic to the concerns of residents, that area has long been planned for industrial use.
"I’ve lived here my entire life. I understand that we’re moving away from a little bit of what we have been to something else,” planner Erin Moore said. But Moore added that the proposal is a logical extension of what’s been planned there for decades.
Chairman Joe Leffew echoed that and noted the impact it has on those residents.
“Unfortunately for residents, if they’re along that I-85 corridor, it does impact you. No one can stand up anywhere and say it doesn’t,” he said.
But Leffew also noted continued growth in that area is going to happen.
“It’s going to be purchased. It will change from the rural and the residential to an industrial,” he said.
BELMONT HILLS PHASE 2 PLAT TABLED
Also at its meeting, the planning board voted to table action on the Belmont Hills Phase 2 plat.
Several residents spoke during the public hearing on Monday. They voiced their wishes that the second phase of the subdivision be consistent with the existing subdivision. The group spoke at length about eliminating a requirement that sidewalks be installed in phase 2 of the subdivision. Residents argued it would look out of place, given that the existing neighborhood doesn't have sidewalks. Developers will need to seek a variance to eliminate that city requirement.
