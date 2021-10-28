A picturesque farmhouse painted a buttery-cream color sits off Ridgeway Church Road. The house has a bright red roof and a white railing around the large front porch. Barns and other well-kept buildings are scattered around the fields surrounding the house. It’s a quintessential small southern farm, but it’s also in the middle of a rapidly growing industrial area.
Rooker Properties, LLC, has requested to annex and rezone approximately 22.5 acres at the site, located at 1532 Ridgeway Church Rd. Rooker asked for a change to M-2 and plans a 300,000 square foot warehouse/distribution building. The total project includes 35 acres, some of which is already located in the city.
Commerce’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted Oct. 25 to recommend approving Rooker’s request.
Matt Benson, a local attorney who spoke for the application, noted the project is compatible with the surrounding land use. The property is located across from SK Battery and near the Ollie’s warehouse.
Benson noted the surrounding area has an industrial workplace character area in the city. He added that the property Rooker is requesting to annex is designated as industrial on the county’s future land use map.
Still, several planners expressed remorse with seeing the property change.
“As a resident of Commerce and a resident of Jackson County, I just hate seeing places like that go away,” said Andre Rollins. “Losing the farmland and losing the look and appeal. I guess that’s what’s going to happen to Commerce and that’s what’s going to happen to our county. I guess it’s called progress. Good or bad, it’s progress. Just looking at it and looking at the pictures just breaks my heart. I guess that’s the direction we’re going.”
Chairman Joe Leffew and planner Melinda Cochran-Davis agreed, but said the location is suitable for industrial use.
“I love old houses as much as anyone,” said Cochran-Davis. “But this is also an area we’ve designated to be our industrial core. I always love looking at the beautiful amaryllis there, but this is the area we’ve designated…I think we’ve all come to accept that farming and agriculture in the city limits really isn’t something that’s feasible for the future. This is the direction we’re taking and this is compatible with that direction.”
Several planners also noted the difficulty for the property owner to continue to use that property with its current use, as major industrial continues to grow up around it.
Planners unanimously approved Rooker's request, with a condition that lighting must be shielded. The Commerce City Council is slated to vote on Rooker’s request at its Nov. 15 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.