Commerce could grow a little larger following a recommendation by the Commerce Planning Commission on Nov. 23.
The board recommended approval to annex and rezone 214 acres into the city for industrial development.
The property is located along Yarborough-Ridgeway Road and Ridgeway Church Road north of I-85. Dakota Commerce LLC of Miami Beach, Fla., plans to develop the site.
If approved by the Commerce City Council, the action would annex the property into the city and rezone it to M-2 from A-2 in the county.
"We think the area is really dynamic with the battery plant and the continued demand for distribution centers," said developer Joshua Schrager.
Schrager said his firm wants to develop a site that would be "flexible" to have a broad appeal to different kinds of projects, including large distribution centers or in "breaking the site down" for smaller suppliers for SK Battery.
HOUSING CHANGES DENIED
A previous subdivision project off of the Jefferson Road came back before the planning commission asking for some variances, but those requests were recommended for denial by the board.
Liberty Hill Rd. LLC had previously gotten approval in 2019 for 69 lots on 50 acres at 8569 Jefferson Rd., but only with conditions that half of the houses built be 3,400 sq. ft. and that the development have an amenities center. The issue had been contentious at planning board meetings 2019 with some neighbors opposed to the project with smaller houses.
But a representative for the property's owner told the planning board that no developer is interested in building such large houses in Commerce because the market doesn't justify that kind of high-cost houses.
Planning board members disagreed with that, however, saying the property is prime land in the city and that there is a demand for larger houses. The board voted to recommend denial of the variance request.
OTHER ACTIONS
In other action on Nov. 23, the planning board:
• approved language to go to the city council that would create an accessory dwelling unit ordinance so that people could have family members live in accessory buildings on their property, but only with a number of restrictions in place.
• approved a variance request for an accessory dwelling unit at 382 Elizabeth St.
• approved a list of meeting dates for 2021.
