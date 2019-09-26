A proposed controversial subdivision off Jefferson Rd. in Commerce was recommended for approval Sept. 23 by the Commerce Planning Commission. It had been tabled by the group in August.
The recommendation comes with seven conditions, among them reducing the number of houses on the 50 acres down to 69. The property would be annexed into the city and would be zoned R-1, the same zoning it is now in unincorporated Jackson County.
The Commerce City Council is slated to vote on the recommendation at its Oct. 21 meeting.
The planning commission approved the revamped proposal with no discussion.
Chairman Joe Leffew, commission member Melinda Cochran-Davis and city manager James Wascher reportedly met with developers about the proposal.
Among the seven conditions are: That the front of the houses will be brick, stone or rock; half of the houses must be at least 2,900 sq. ft. in size and the other half 3,400 sq. ft.; and that an amenity package, including a swimming pool and clubhouse, must be built within 24 months of groundbreaking and that space can be included in the green space area.
Several people in the audience asked questions about the conditions and the process.
Leffew said the final plat must come back to the planning commission.
OTHER ACTION
In the only other item on the agenda Sept. 23, the commission recommended that two tracts of land, both about 1.8 acres and owned by Beverly George, be annexed into the city and zoned R-1.
