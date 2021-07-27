The Commerce Planning Commission shot down two more proposed residential projects on July 26, a move that saw another outcry from citizens pushing back against development in the town.
The recommendations of denial come on the heels of the city's recent denial of a rezoning for a large residential project of over 400 homes south of town on Hwy. 441 at White Hill School Rd.
The Commerce City Council will have the final say on the projects in August.
DUNCAN CIRCLE
This week, the planning board voted unanimously to recommend denial of a proposed 64 townhouse on 21 acres on Duncan Circle. Several residents of the neighborhood spoke against the proposal, saying streets in the area are unsuited for dense development.
The property is currently zone R-1 for single family homes.
"There are no sidewalks in our neighborhood, except on Homer Road," said Audry Strickland, citing the danger of traffic in the area.
She also said there were five churches in the area and a lot of children and elderly people who would be affected by a dense development.
Nathan Anderson, chairman of the Commerce Board of Education, also spoke in opposition to the project.
"Our streets have not been taken care of for years," he said of the neighborhood. He said school buses have to move to the side of the road to let cars come by in the area.
"Our neighborhood hasn't been brought up to code for years," he said of the area's infrastructure. "...if you want to develop something, you ought to come in and help the city develop our neighborhood instead of putting townhouses in our neighborhood."
ILA ROAD PROJECT
In another recommendation of denial, the planning board gave a thumbs-down for a mix of single-family houses and townhouses on 161 acres on Ila Rd. near Hwy. 441.
Cheyenne Land Trust is proposing to build 287 single-family homes and 194 townhomes on the property.
Several people spoke in opposition to the project, including some who spoke last month in opposition to the proposed White Hill School Rd. project.
"We can't have this many people coming into Commerce, we can't deal with the traffic and the sewerage...our schools can't handle it, our roads can't handle it, Commerce can't handle it," said Joey Olsen.
State Representative Tommy Benton also spoke against the project. Benton had recently spoken against the White Hill School Rd. project, which abuts land he owns and farms on.
Benton said he realizes he no longer lives in Commerce, but as a property owner, he said he wanted to express concerns about overall growth issues in Commerce.
"My concerns are the same concerns we had about the proposal on down on Hwy. 441 — the schools, the infrastructure, all the negatives and I don't see any positives for this," Benton said. "It seems like we've got this wave of developers coming into this area who tell the City of Commerce what it needs and I have some concerns with that, that the developers are the ones who are running the whole show. That's not the way it's supposed to be."
The vote to recommend denial of the project was 4-1 with planning board chairman Joe Leffew voting against denial.
Leffew said the property is currently zoned R-3, which would allow owners to build over 500 duplex or quadplexes as rental units. He said the developers had worked with the city's planning staff to come up with a plan that would focus more on single-family, owner-occupied homes.
OTHER ACTION
In other planning commission action July 26, the board:
• voted 3-2 recommend approval of .62 acres on Maysville Rd. from A-2 in the county to annex and zone C-2 in the city for an automotive body shop.
• voted to approve the annexation and rezoning of 6.8 acres at 2377 Homer Rd. from HRC in the county to C-2 in the city to expand a car lot.
• tabled a request to annex .57 acres at 593 Latham Rd. from A-2 in the county to R-1 in the city.
• tabled a request to rezone 8.6 acres at 155 Waterworks Rd. from R-5 to R-6.
