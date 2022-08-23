Commerce planners tabled a request this week that would allow SK Battery America to construct a private lodging facility on its campus.
The Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday, Aug. 22, to table SK’s request to rezone 22.58 acres at 1760 Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. from M-2 (manufacturing) to C-2 (commercial).
SK hopes to construct a private lodging facility on the property with 103 rooms intended for long-term and short-term business visitors “including the respective chairpersons, directors, officers, employees and representatives of SKBA and its affiliates, customers and vendors,” according to the company’s letter of intent.
Jim Holmes — an attorney with Nelson, Mullins, Riley and Scarborough representing SK — said the facility would provide more convenience for visitors to the battery plant.
“It would provide a lot of convenience in terms of knowing that they’d have a place that they can stay,” he said. “It’s also ... to make their visit less stressful in terms of being able to relax when they’re not working, not having to travel up and down the road to find things.”
The facility would not be open to the public, Holmes said, adding it would be used by SK personnel and people who do business with the company.
The project would also include a number of amenities including a 400-seat ballroom for large conference meetings, smaller conference rooms, an outdoor barbecue area, gardens, hiking/nature trails, private VIP and residence gardens, a business lounge and spa/fitness facility.
Several planning commission members and staff noted concerns, not with the overall project, but with the lodging component of it. Two main concerns were repeated throughout the meeting: Taxation and regulation.
- Hotel/motel tax: Chairman Joe Leffew said he supports the conference center and other amenities, but had concerns about the lodging component of the project. He noted there are a number of area hotels that can accommodate visitors and the lodge wouldn’t generate any hotel/motel taxes for the city.
- Regulating length of stay: Staff members also pointed to concerns about regulating the length of stay of visitors “in order to avoid the property acting as residential under the guise of commercial.” “How do we regulate this,” said Planning and Zoning Administrator Jordan Shoemaker. Representatives with the company said some visitors will stay 3-4 days or a week, but some could stay longer.
- Zoning category: Several planning commission members noted the city doesn’t have a zoning category that fits the proposal. “It wouldn’t be a hotel/motel because they wouldn’t be renting it, so it’s not really commercial,” Leffew said.
- School impact: There was some brief discussion on the potential impact on the school system if the visitors had children staying with them. Holmes noted SK doesn't intend to use this for long-term residency and said the visitors will be adults. “The intent would not be to have long-term residency,” Holmes said. “And the people that would be coming over here are coming over by themselves. They won’t bring their wives or their husbands. They won’t bring their kids. So it’s just going to be adults.”
- Infrastructure: Staff members voiced concerns with water/sewer capacity.
Still, many planning commission members noted the benefits of the project. The facility would allow SK visitors to have more secure email/WiFi protection and would provide a more high-end place for executives to stay in the area.
City attorney John Stell noted the city could put zoning conditions on the proposal to address some of the concerns. Those could include setting the maximum number of people per room to two and creating a maximum occupancy stay of three months.
The planning and zoning commission voted to table the matter to allow more time for discussions between the city and SK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.