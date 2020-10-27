The Commerce Planning Commission reviewed proposed regulations that would permit residential use of detached accessory buildings during a meeting on October 26. The city has seen an increase in requests to allow use of detached structures as residences for family members of the property owner.
“There is a whole generation of us out there that are raising our kids, but also taking care of our parents,” said board member Melinda Cochran.
Cochran said a challenge families are facing in the current economy is that not everyone has the financial means to keep up two homes.
“Having the small accessory building is nice for people who aren’t able to maintain two separate residents on two separate pieces of property,” said Cochran.
Chairman Joe Leffew noted in-law suites are already permitted in attached garages, basements or other areas of a home. But Leffew voiced concern regarding changes that would allow single family areas to transition into properties consisting of multi-family units.
“Family dynamics are changing,” said board member Andre Rollins. “We are living in a totally different world in terms of our resources and caring for our parents and our children.”
The draft ordinance presented to the board would allow one accessory dwelling unit per lot. The building would have to be located in the side or rear of the lot and would have to meet required setbacks and building height regulations.
The structure couldn't contain more than two bedrooms or 1,000 sq. ft. The exterior of the accessory building would also have to match the primary structure’s architectural style and only one parking space would be permitted on the driveway that serves the primary dwelling.
In addition, the property owner would be required to occupy the primary dwelling; all utilities would have to be connected to the primary residence; the property could not be subdivided; and the accessory dwelling could not be leased, rented or sublet.
The commission will review the final ordinance draft at its November board meeting and the city council could vote on the final recommendation at its December council meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business the commission:
• tabled action on a request from Dakota Commerce LLC to annex and rezone property from A2 in the county to Manufacturing (M) in the city for 214 acres at Yarbrough/Ridgeway Road and Ridgeway Church Road. The applicant has plans to build an industrial park for up to five warehouses. During the annexation process, the county discovered a right–of-way easement that is owned by the county that was not previously reported. In order to annex the property without creating an island, the board agreed to table the request to give staff time to work with the county to resolve the right-of-way issue.
• denied a request from Sara Golden for a variance to place a mobile home at 198 Old Harden Orchard Road. Golden is requesting permission to replace a mobile home that was destroyed by fire in 2006. With recent zoning map and ordinance amendments, if an owner occupied mobile home is destroyed by natural disaster, the owner is allowed to replace the dwelling with another mobile home. This structure has not been occupied for 14 years and does not qualify for replacement under the terms of the new ordinance.
• tabled a request from Helen Venable and Gary Venable to continue a variance to allow use of an accessory building for a residential dwelling unit at 382 Elizabeth Street. The owner of the main structure is requesting the variance to allow a family member to live in the detached accessory building in order to care for an elderly family member.
