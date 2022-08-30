Commerce city leaders are planning an increase in the millage rate this year.
The city plans to increase its millage rate from 3.86 mills to 4.36 mills. The move will equal a 31.6% increase in taxes of $341,000. Total city property taxes are expected to top $1.4 million this year.
The Commerce City Council held two public hearings on Aug. 26 and plans a third hearing on Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. The hearing will be held at the Commerce Civic Center, located at 110 State St.
Public hearings are required since the proposed rate is higher than the “rollback” rate, which is 3.828 mills. State law requires that local governments roll back millage rates to offset inflationary growth in its tax digest, or hold hearings.
The city's tax digest topped $300 million this year for the first time, coming in at $325.3 million, up from $279.1 million last year.
The council is set to vote on the millage rate at its Sept. 19 meeting.
