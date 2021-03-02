Commerce Easter and spring sports celebrations will look a little different this year due to the impact of the Covid virus.
The Commerce City Council heard an update March 1 about both events.
The town's annual Easter Parade will still be held, but with a slightly different route to lessen the gathering of spectators. And instead of the usual egg hunt on the lawn of First Baptist Church, egg will be disbursed along the parade route to children.
Typically, around 60 kids are in the parade and another 100 or so watch as spectators, said Downtown Development Authority director Natalie Thomas.
Likewise, the town's annual opening day first pitch baseball and softball celebration is being altered this year so that a large number of people won't be gathering, as is usually the case.
The opening day will still have photos and first games, leaders said, but there won't be a ceremony beforehand.
Typically, over 500 people gather for the opening day of spring baseball and softball in Commerce.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council heard reports about:
• the Commerce City School System's request to refinance some bonds via the town's public facilities authority. The city has set a tentative date of March 25 for a called meeting to approve the bond refinancing.
• a request for a variance at 2382 Home Rd. for sidewalks. Council members voiced concerns about the variance, saying the area will someday need sidewalks and the city should follow its overlay district requirement for the area.
• naming Griffin Brothers as the town's on-call water and sewer utility installer.
• codifying a grease trap ordinance.
• creating a solar tariff rate structure for the city electrical utility system.
