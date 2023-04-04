Are Commerce residents willing to fund a tax increase to help pay for improvements to the city’s recreation department instead of turning it over to the county? It appears residents will get to decide that question later this year.
The Commerce City Council is moving forward with plans to put a bond referendum on November’s election ballot. The move would be to borrow money to pay for new recreation facilities in the city with the bonds paid off by increasing the city’s millage rate.
City staff will engage engineers and architects to get an idea about the design and cost of the project, Mayor Clark Hill told the council on Monday (April 3). The city will need that information before drafting the referendum. It will also give the city a better idea of how much the facilities will cost and how much of a millage rate increase will be needed to fund the debt.
City leaders have been discussing needed improvements to the city’s rec department for several years. Officials determined that a complete overhaul with new facilities would cost around $20-$30 million, far more than expected.
Unable to afford that, the city began talking with the Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department about a possible partnership for recreation services. Those talks resulted in a two-page proposed agreement, in which the county would take over operations and facilities of the city’s recreation department.
But that idea didn’t sit well with some city residents, who came out to town hall meetings urging the council to keep the city’s rec department separate from the county rec department.
An alternative option is for the city to complete a scaled-back facilities upgrade to be funded by bonds. The city could convert Ridling Field into a multi-purpose field and build a new gym/office combination at Veteran’s Park or on another city-owned property. That scaled-back project is what will be on the referendum (not the $20-$30 million plans).
“This isn’t, of course, the $20 million Cadillac version, but it gets us started in rec and it allows our citizens to tell us what they want to do,” council member Bobby Redmon said on Monday.
Even if the referendum gets passed, the city still has to figure out how it’s going to fund an increased operations costs for the rec department.
“We’re going to have to increase the rec budget whether we build facilities or not,” Hill said. “We’re not going to be able to service rec the way that we have.”
If the referendum doesn’t pass in November, the city may again consider an agreement with the county. It’s not clear how the delay might impact the details of the previously proposed agreement.
