Are Commerce residents willing to fund a tax increase to help pay for improvements to the city’s recreation department instead of turning it over to the county? It appears residents will get to decide that question later this year.

The Commerce City Council is moving forward with plans to put a bond referendum on November’s election ballot. The move would be to borrow money to pay for new recreation facilities in the city with the bonds paid off by increasing the city’s millage rate.

