Commerce will host two upcoming town hall meetings to discuss the future of the city's recreation department. The meetings will be held Thursday, March 2, at 6 p.m., and Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m.
Both will be held at the Commerce Civic Center, 110 State St.
