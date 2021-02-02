Commerce leaders are poised to table a request to reduce setbacks on two newly-constructed residential properties.
The Commerce City Council discussed the variance requests from Ponder Development at its Feb. 1 meeting. Ponder has asked for a significant setback reduction for homes at 2262 Remington Dr. and 2280 Remington Dr. Those houses have already been constructed.
The council discussed tabling the item until the company settles a myriad of issues with the development.
“This has been quite a saga for the city…really since the word ‘Go,’” said city manager James Wascher.
According to Wascher, Ponder started building homes without getting any permits or even contacting the city.
The property also had severe soil and erosion issues, which led to stop work orders. (Those stop work orders have since been lifted after the problems were remedied.)
Fines have been issued and are going through the court system process.
Adding to the mess was an executive order from Governor Brian Kemp during early COVID-19 days, which allowed builders and contractors to utilize third-party inspectors.
Ponder opted to use a third-party inspector instead of the town’s inspectors and Wascher said that third-party inspector was supposed to verify that all of the guidelines and building rules were being met. That would include the setback requirements.
“I have a signed affidavit saying it’s in order with all the local, state and national ordinances and the codes,” said city inspector Dillon Anthony.
Wascher said that when they were working on the soil and erosion issues, the city “picked up pretty quick” that the homes didn’t meet setback requirements.
The two variances would have to be approved before certificates of occupancy are issued.
Wascher recommended tabling the request until they get inspection and engineering reports and “a host of other things.”
“There’s still several issues that we need to work through,” said Wascher.
Johnny Eubanks gave an impassioned critique of Ponder Development during the Feb. 1 meeting.
“This contractor has been nothing but trouble since we started,” he said.
Eubanks cited a number of issues, from lack of adequate parking to mud/water issues at nearby residences. He said he’s seen pictures of mud and water that washed into homes that are located below the two houses on Remington Dr. Eubanks added that some residents aren’t able to grow grass in their yards due to mud and drainage issues.
He voiced concerns that approving the variances would set a precedent and further the problem.
“If we grant this variance, what’s going to stop him from going 2-3 houses down and building another one just like it,” he asked.
Eubanks noted that when Ponder finishes their project and leaves, the residents will still be stuck with “the same problems they’ve got today and the same problems they had two years ago.”
“…they’re going to be sitting over here in the mud, trying to grow grass,” said Eubanks. “Or trying to keep their house from falling.”
SMALL INDUSTRIAL TRACT
Also discussed at the Feb. 1 meeting was a rezoning request from WizTech GA, LLC, for almost 2.5 acres at 4778 Maysville Rd.
WizTech is seeking a change from C-2 to M-2.
The company, based out of Opelika, Ala., will provide “electrical, plumbing, equipment, fencing and other necessary services for other companies.”
WizTech plans to service the nearby SK Innovation site.
“We would not manufacture any parts, but we will be providing electrical and other mentioned services to our customers in order for them to run their facilities properly to manufacture their goods,” according to the letter of intent. “Installing main electrical panels, power connects for machines and making automated control machines (robot arms) would be the main services.”
A 12,000 square foot warehouse is planned. In the future, WizTech plans to build an approximately 10,000 sq. ft. display/showroom.
The Commerce City Council could take action on the rezoning request at its Feb. 15 meeting.
ROAD PAVING PROJECTS
Also discussed at the council’s Feb. 1 meeting were a list of paving projects for FY2021.
Streets that could be funded through the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (with a $24,560 local match) are:
•Pine Ave., from Homer Rd. to Cedar Dr.
•Carson Dr., from Homer Rd. to Brookwood Ave.
•Shankle Heights, from Williford St. to Shankle Rd.
•McArthur St., from Williford St. to Victoria St.
•Andrew Jackson St., from Wilson Dr. to Hwy. 98
•Parkview Dr., from Clayton St. to the dead end
The city also has a number of paving projects planned using $111,608 from special purpose local option sales tax VI revenues, including:
•Victoria St., 930 feet
•Williford St., 1,172 feet
•Wilson Dr., 1,993 feet
•Hospital Rd., 1,500 feet
•Belmont Park Dr., 970 feet
OTHER BUSINESS
Other business discussed Feb. 1 that the council could vote on at its next meeting were:
•an Assistance to Firefighters Grant from FEMA for the Commerce Fire Department, which will help fund a bunker gear washer and dryer (which help remove carcinogens from firefighter gear). The city has opted to go with Wholesale Commercial Laundry for $21,994. The grant is for $26,000 with a local match of $1,238.
•street closures for a bike race planned May 2 with Top View Sports and State Street Bicycles.
•submitting the city's comprehensive plan to the Department of Community Affairs.
