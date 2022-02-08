Commerce leaders are set to vote later this month on an ordinance to create a licensing process that would allow two liquor stores in town.
The Commerce City Council discussed some of the details of the ordinance at its Feb. 7 work session. It could approve the ordinance at its Feb. 21 meeting.
Commerce residents voted in November to pass a referendum to allow the sale of packaged liquor. City staff have since been working to draft the ordinance.
The council previously decided on allowing two liquor stores (one per 5,000 residents) and requiring that those two stores be 1,000 yards apart. The stores must be standalone buildings totaling a minimum of 3,000 square feet (2,500 sq. ft. of floor space and with 500 sq. ft. of storage).
Many of the details in the proposed ordinance mirror state law, including what kinds of products can be sold at the liquor stores (beer, wine, liquor and other related items including nicotine products, ice, mixers, lottery tickets and some bar supplies).
Council members had a lengthy discussion about a provision in the ordinance that prohibits the stores from charging a fee for check cashing. But city staff said they have no preference on that rule and Mayor Clark Hill noted it wouldn’t likely be deal breaker whether or not that provision is included.
“I don’t think there’s a chance that we’re not going to get two liquor stores whether or not we have check cashing,” he said. “We’ve gotten a crazy amount of interest (in these licenses).”
City manager James Wascher added it’s easier to start with more restrictive rules and add services (like check-cashing) later, if needed.
A big component of the drafted ordinance is the process for choosing the two license holders. The proposed date that applications must be completed and submitted is March 31 at 4 p.m.
Hill said priority will be given to current beer/wine sale license holders within the city who can begin working to open a liquor store immediately when the two licenses are approved by city council (the city is planning for April). A lottery drawing would be held to determine those two license holders.
If the city doesn’t have two license holders after the first drawing, the second priority would go to current beer/wine sale license holders within the city who can have their project completed in nine months.
If the city still doesn’t have two applicable license holders at that point, it will open up the process to applicants who do not currently hold a beer/wine license in the town.
The two license holders would have to get city council approval, similar to with beer/wine sales.
In other related business, the council is set to vote on a zoning ordinance for the sale of liquor, which will limit liquor stores to C-1 and C-2 zones.
WASTE PRO CONTRACT
In other business, the council discussed a new contract with Waste Pro, the city’s garbage pickup contractor.
The new contract comes after months of discussion that was initiated in 2021 when Waste Pro asked for a significant hike in pickup fees. At that point, the council decided to send out a request for proposals for garbage pickup. Three companies responded and WastePro came back as the lowest bidder.
The council previously discussed changing the city’s recycling, holding a recycling collection event each month instead of providing a recycling bin. Wascher said the proposed contract includes the two existing garbage and recycling bins and will cost residents $15.47 a month (the city also charges an additional fee for the brush truck, annual cleanup and other services).
Additionally, Waste Pro will no longer pick up garbage that is not placed inside of the bin(s).
OTHER BUSINESS
Other business the council could take action on Feb. 21 include:
•a budget amendment for a pay plan shift, increasing pay by $2.29 an hour for every position in the pay plan. If approved, the city will not finish out the current bonus structure it has in place.
•an application from Sangit Shetn for beer and wine sales at Commerce In and Out, 517 South Elm St.
•downtown event dates for 2022 including: April 23, spring beautification day; June 4-5, arts festival and bike race; July 1, music and fireworks; Tigers on the Town, August, date to be determined; Sept. 10, Cruisin’ Commerce Barbecue festival; Oct. 29, fall festival and chili cook-off; Dec. 3, hometown holiday; Dec. 4, Christmas parade. Dates for the annual Farm to Table event and Concerts on Cherry will be determined at a later date.
•road closures for the Easter Parade from Georgia Ave. to Church St. The parade is scheduled for April 16 at 10:45 a.m. Road closures are planned between 9:50-11 a.m. on that day.
•a 12-month contract with Jackson County for inmate housing for $40 per person, per day.
•a conditional use request from Kody Garrison for 1.77 acres at 219 Allen Rd. to allow an auto repair shop.
•final approval of the ward redistricting based on results from the 2020 U.S. Census.
