Commerce police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sept. 13 at Heritage Crossing Apartments. One person was transported to the hospital with reported "serious injuries."
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called for a report of shots fired around 10 p.m.
"While heading to the scene, they were notified of a second caller located at Hwy. 441 near Steve Reynolds Industrial reporting a gunshot victim, according to the caller they had just left Heritage Crossing Apartments," the CPD said in a news release. "Several officers diverted and responded to the site of the gunshot victim to provide aid. EMS arrived and transported the victim to a local area hospital with serious injuries."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Commerce Detective King at 706-335-1847 or aking@commercega.gov.
