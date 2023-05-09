Commerce authorities were recently called for two separate shootings within two days.
The first occurred on May 7 at Heritage Crossing, where Commerce Police Department officers were called for a disturbance.
Updated: May 9, 2023 @ 7:05 pm
“When officers arrived, they spoke to several witnesses who saw an altercation between two groups. Witnesses stated that one group fired a gun and drove away. Witnesses were able to give a description of the vehicle and the two males and one female who left in the vehicle,” according to the CPD announcement on social media.
Officers found the vehicle and the three suspects near Cedar Drive and Pine Ave.
All three suspects were charged in connection with the incident.
Officers also found two large bags of marijuana, a scale and a handgun in the vehicle.
The second shooting, which occurred on May 8, resulted in two injuries.
“The victims had driven to Nicholson after being shot at the Mercury Street basketball courts," the CPD said. "The victims claimed to have been approached by males with guns and were asked to give them their phones and wallets. According to the victims they were shot during the robbery.”
The two suspects in that incident have been arrested. The victims were treated at the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing in both incidents.
