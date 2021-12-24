The flashing blue lights behind some lucky motorists in Commerce were a cause for celebration on Thursday, Dec. 23. Instead of issuing a citation, Commerce Police officers passed out $7,000 dollars in Christmas cash, thanks to a "Secret Santa."
"This is a wonderful opportunity for us to just be kind to people. We try to be friendly and kind everyday but it’s especially nice to be able to give back to people and deliver joy during this time of year,” said Chief Ken Harmon.
The surprised motorists expressed shock, tears and gratitude throughout the day. There was more than one attempt to return the money, suggesting that it be given to someone who could use it more. Others pledged to “pay it forward."
Sergeant Madison Maddox, a four-and-a-half year veteran of the Commerce Police, said it felt good to be able to give to the community.
"I grew up in Commerce so having the opportunity to serve people you know and love is really special," Maddox said.
The Commerce Police and their "Secret Santa" wanted to give the public a chance to see some of the positive impacts police officers make.
"I want the public to know that the police are on their side and are here to protect and serve the public," the Secret Santa explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.