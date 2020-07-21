The Commerce City Council delayed action July 20 on a controversial plan to update the town's zoning map.
The move to update the map was to resolve some inconsistencies in the city's zoning, but it could have an impact on some mobile homes in the city in the event of a disaster by preventing property owners from locating another similar mobile home on the site.
To prevent that, the council wants a hardship provision put in the zoning update, a move that will require it to go back before the city's planning commission before again coming to the council for a final vote in September.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business July 20, the council:
• tabled action on a request to annex and rezone 43.3 acres on Haggard Road for an industrial site. The applicant, Ridgeline Land Planning, requested the council postpone voting on the request in order to work out details for a proposed road into the property.
• approved annexation and rezoning of three adjoining properties. Each parcel will have to abide by the city overlay district regulations. The first parcel consist of 1.9 acres at the corner of Hwy. 441 South and Hwy. 59 for relocation of the Dollar General. The second parcel contains 2.2 acres on Hwy. 441 and the final piece of property consist of 2.7 acres at 2382 Homer Rd. Zoning for each parcel will change from Highway Industrial (HI) in the county to Commercial (C2) in the city.
• approved a request to demolish property at 1195 and 1981 North Elm St. Pinnacle Bank plans to expand and build a new branch bank on the site.
• approved a land swap with Liberty Hill for property located on Jefferson Rd. The swap will square up city-owned property and allow for an easement to permit the developer access to the city sewer lift station on Lathem Rd. The two lots are approximately one acre each.
• accepted a bid from CDW Government LLC in the amount of $90,800 for replacement of virtual servers.
• approved a license agreement with SK Battery America to lower a city gas main at the entryway to the facility at the expense of the company. In addition, SK Battery will be required to use a qualified gas contractor to perform the work and service cannot be interrupted during construction.
• approved a natural gas agreement and a water and sewer sales agreement with SK Battery as a high-volume utility customer.
• approved changing Lakeview Dr. to a continuous two-way street, effective August 1.
• approved a request from Naushad Varsariyn, Gas -N-Go Food Mart at 614 South Broad Street for a license to sale beer and wine.
• approved a request for a beer garden on September 12, in conjunction with the Concerts on Cherry event. The beer garden will be provided by Commerce Sport Bar at the Cherry Street parking lot.
• proclaimed August 11 Safe Digging Day to encourage citizens to call before digging.
• heard accounting manager James Elrod report the city's general fund ended the fiscal year on June 30 with a larger than anticipated surplus in funds. According to Elrod, a 37 percent surplus in revenue was due in part to an increase in construction permits. The city will use the excess funds to establish a capital projects fund.
During the annual meeting of the Hospital Authority, the council voted to reappoint Jo Totherow and to appoint Trisha Massey as citizen board members. The council voted to reappoint Mayor Clark Hill as Chairman of the board; Mayor Pro-tem Keith Burchett, Vice-Chairman; Sandra Haggard, Secretary and James Wascher as Treasurer.
During the annual meeting of the Public Facility Authority, the council voted to reappoint Charles Blair as the citizen board member. The council voted to reappoint Mayor Clark Hill as Chairman of the board; Mayor Pro-Tem Keith Burchett, Vice-Chairman; Sandra Haggard, Secretary and James Wascher as Treasurer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.