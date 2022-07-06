While City of Commerce leaders have tentatively set how they plan to divide SPLOST 7 funds if voters approve the sales tax renewal in November, the city council won’t officially vote on an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with the county government on the plan until later in July.
City manager James Wascher told the Commerce City Council at its July 5 work session that he was awaiting the draft of the IGA from the county before bringing it to the council for a vote. He said the county and its nine towns IGA for the SPLOST benefits everyone by extending the tax to six years instead of five and from the flexibility it gives all parties in how the money is dispersed.
Wascher said he has not yet seen the IGA and its wording could impact the details of Commerce’s division of the proceeds from the sales tax.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business on July 5, the council:
- learned that a variance for an internally lit sign at 3219 Maysville Rd. is no longer necessary given a recent ordinance change the city made. The property owner requesting the variance has now asked that it be withdrawn from the council’s voting agenda.
- heard that a homeowner at 117 Williford St. who had asked to construct an accessory dwelling unit has proposed that he buy some adjoining property and build a new house on a combined parcel. Another option the homeowner is considering would be to build a smaller structure on the existing lot. While there was no vote, the council appeared to favor the lot-split option.
- heard Wascher give an update on how the city should respond to cost increases related to Plant Vogtle. As a member of MEAG, Commerce has a stake in the ongoing dispute and how the extra costs should be divided by the various users. He suggested that a plan to possibly tender an agreement to swap future power allocations in return for Georgia Power assuming some of the extra costs should be delayed given the lack of information about the details of such a proposal.
- learned that bids for engineering services for future water/sewer projects is down to five firms. Staff is recommending approval of: Carter & Sloope, Civil Engineering Consultants, ESG Engineering, Inc., Engineering Management, Inc., and Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC.
- heard a proposal to reappoint Kelley Lacey to the Jackson County Library Board for a three-year term and appointing a council member to the Housing Authority Board (to fill the vacancy of former councilman Archie Chaney). Councilman Mark Fitzpatrick has agreed to serve in that position if approved by the council at its voting session.
- heard a request for the Run for Hope 5K set for Oct. 22. Organizers, Hope Pregnancy Resource Center, are asking to use Spencer Park and to allow traffic slowdowns for the event, which will be held from 8-10 a.m.
