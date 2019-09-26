The Jackson County Board of Commissioners agreed Sept. 16 to amend a planning commission decision involving a business expansion at 2367 Hwy. 441 South in Commerce.
The planning commission had recommended approval of a rezoning for 134 acres to allow M&M Properties of Commerce to expand its manufacturing of farm implements, but with the condition that once the firm had 45 employees, it would have to connect to a public sewerage system.
Dylan Wilbanks, attorney for M&M, told the BOC that the company already has 35 employees on its existing neighboring site and that with the new facility it plans to build, would hit or exceed the 45 employee cap. With the nearest public sewerage line several miles away, the company would have to shut down, or not expand at all, he said in a memo to the board.
The BOC agreed to allow M&M to continue using a septic system until public sewerage becomes available in the area.
BRASELTON ROUNDABOUT
In other action, a planned roundabout at the intersection of Hwy. 53 and New Cut Rd. in Braselton took a small step forward Sept. 16 with action by the BOC.
The board approved an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation to maintain lighting at the roundabout as its part of the project.
The DOT will install the lighting and the county will be responsible for the electricity, operation and maintenance for the lighting system, according to the agreement.
The DOT estimates the total cost of the project will be $3.8 million. The project will take about 24 months to complete and is slated to open in 2024.
DOT coordinators will hold a public information meeting to discuss plans for the roundabout at some point, according to the concept report for the project.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, the BOC approved:
• a rezoning at 1321 Savage Rd. Bogart to split a parcel into two lots.
• hiring a consultant to help analyze what kind of communication system the county will need to upgrade to as the existing system is phased out.
• an indigent defense service agreement for court defense services in the amount of $510,900 for the year 2020.
• a contract for striping 50 miles of various county roads at a cost of $108,300 plus a $100,000 road grant from the state.
• a request to abandon a part of Joe Bolton Rd. and Y.E. Bolton Rd. in Commerce.
