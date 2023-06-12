The City of Commerce Police Department has received a $79,300 grant from the state. The department will use the funds to “Implement 21st century policing intelligence-led strategies to reduce crime and enhance the quality of life in the community,” said a news release from the governor’s office.
The funds are part of an $83.5 million program and Commerce is one of 118 departments selected for funding.
"Public safety has always been a top priority of my administration and will continue to be," said Governor Brian Kemp. "With the increase in violent crime seen in communities across the country, including here in our state, we're sending reinforcements to keep hardworking Georgians and their neighborhoods safe. From tackling staffing needs to deploying new equipment and technology, these funds are being invested so that our brave first responders have the resources they need to fight back against dangerous criminals."
In accordance with grant requirements, awarded funds will be utilized to supplement law enforcement staffing, support violent crime reduction or community violence intervention programming, and invest in technology and equipment to address and respond to the rise in community violence resulting from the pandemic.
“Under Governor Kemp’s leadership, Georgia has demonstrated time and time again our commitment to public safety and our unwavering support of the brave men and women who wear the badge,” said Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns. “Today’s grant announcement is further evidence of that continuing commitment. I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Governor Kemp, Lt. Governor Jones, Attorney General Carr, and my colleagues in the General Assembly in working together to keep Georgia a safe place to live, work and raise a family.”
