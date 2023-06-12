The City of Commerce Police Department has received a $79,300 grant from the state. The department will use the funds to “Implement 21st century policing intelligence-led strategies to reduce crime and enhance the quality of life in the community,” said a news release from the governor’s office.

The funds are part of an $83.5 million program and Commerce is one of 118 departments selected for funding.

