Commerce residents will decide in November whether they want to fund a new double-gym for the city’s recreation department. The Commerce City Council voted on Monday (July 17) to place a bond referendum on the November ballot. If approved by the public, it could mean the city’s millage rate will nearly double.
The referendum would allow the city to issue up to $13 million in general obligation bonds with a maximum interest rate of 6.5% to finance a new multi-purpose gym at the city’s Carson Street property.
The city has long been looking at options for improving the town’s recreation facilities. A complete overhaul with all new facilities was initially planned, but the price tag came in at $20-$30 million. Unable to afford that project, the city began looking at an option to partner with the county.
What resulted from those discussions was a proposal for the county to take over the city’s recreation department, including facilities, operations, etc. That sparked a public outcry, with residents packing the council chambers to voice their opposition to the turnover.
The council opted not to move forward with that agreement and instead proposed letting the citizens decide via the bond referendum. If the referendum fails, the council could revisit the agreement with the county.
ABOUT PROJECT
City manager James Wascher outlined the project at the council’s July 3 work session. Construction is expected to total around $10 million for the building and site work. The proposal includes a two-court gymnasium with bleachers acting as a divider between the two courts. Offices, storage, restrooms and small conference spaces are also proposed.
With design fees, issuance costs and attorneys’ fees, Wascher expects the total cost of the project will be around $11 million. But city staff proposed that the referendum allow for bonds issued up to $13 million to give the city some flexibility in case the markets change.
He doesn’t expect the city will need to issue the full $13 million in bonds and expects the interest rate will be closer to 5% (versus the 6.5%).
Worst case scenario, the referendum would result in an increase in approximately 4 to 4.5 mills of property taxes to pay off the bonds over 20 years. Wascher anticipates it will be closer to a 3 to 3.5 mill increase. The city’s current millage rate is 4.36 mills.
The referendum does not include any improvements to Ridling Field, which the city has discussed converting to multi-purpose fields. Funding for that project could come from SPLOST money tagged for recreation. Even if the referendum passes, the city will still need to figure out how it’s going to fund increasing operations costs for the town’s rec department.
CIVIC CENTER GMP APPROVED IN SPLIT VOTE
In another move, the council voted to approve moving forward with a guaranteed maximum price for the major renovations planned at the town’s civic center.
The move was tabled last month after councilman Bobby Redmon questioned a number of details in the $11.2 million proposal. Redmon was the sole “nay” vote at the council’s July 17 meeting.
Redmon wanted firmer numbers on the costs of the total project (for example, furniture, fixtures and equipment). He also questioned whether the total cost of the project will come in over what was budgeted ($12 million).
“Where does the money come from when we go over $12 million,” Redmon asked.
But several council members noted the price tag is still $12 million and that continuing to delay the vote is only going to increase the cost, as labor and material prices continue to rise.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the council approved:
•street closures for the Tigers on the Town pep rally set for Aug. 17 from 6-8 p.m. Little, Oak and Pine streets will be closed from 5-9 p.m. on that date.
•a special election to fill the Commerce Board of Education District 1 seat. The seat was vacated by Nathan Anderson, who has since been reappointed to the spot. Still, since Anderson resigned, a special election is required.
•a request from 1818 Brewing Company to allow the business to manufacture beer and sell it.
•removing a code ordinance concerning the pre-treatment facility. The city no longer owns the pre-treatment facility after selling it to Kerry Foods.
•a request from Celebration5 Inc. for retail sales of beer and wine at 2201 North Elm St. The request was made due to ownership change.
•street closures and an event zone for a third installment of the Concerts on Cherry Summer Concert Series. The concert is planned Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. The Cherry Street parking lot will be closed on that date from 6 p.m. to midnight.
Also at its meeting, the council opted not to close a small portion of Church Street at Clayton and East College streets. A resident of the area asked that the council leave the street open.
