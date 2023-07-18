Commerce residents will decide in November whether they want to fund a new double-gym for the city’s recreation department. The Commerce City Council voted on Monday (July 17) to place a bond referendum on the November ballot. If approved by the public, it could mean the city’s millage rate will nearly double.

The referendum would allow the city to issue up to $13 million in general obligation bonds with a maximum interest rate of 6.5% to finance a new multi-purpose gym at the city’s Carson Street property.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.