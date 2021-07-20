A request for a major residential development on the south side of Commerce was rejected this week.
The Commerce City Council voted unanimously Monday (July 19) to deny a controversial request from Cook Communities for a mixed use project on 180 acres on Hwy. 441 south at Whitehill School Rd. Developers proposed 306 single-family homes and 112 townhouses, along with a commercial section that would have been located on 14.5 acres on the site.
The project would have required a number of density and setback variances.
This is the first major residential project that’s come before the city and the request sparked significant opposition in the community. Around 150 people packed the room at the Commerce Planning Commission meeting in June.
During citizens’ comments on Monday, Rob Jordan, a Commerce-area resident, pressed the council to deny the request, noting concerns with the high-density project and the impact it would have on the city.
“Commerce doesn’t need to grow at this rate,” said Jordan. “Commerce needs quality, large, single-family homes that will attract upscale residents.”
Jordan echoed many of the concerns cited by citizens and the planning commission in previous meetings. Some of those concerns included traffic; pressure on the city’s water/sewer infrastructure; the impact on the school system; and changing the atmosphere of the community.
“Please don’t destroy Commerce,” Jordan said. “We love this town. And we like it just like it is.”
COOK COMMUNITIES RESPONDS
Prior to the vote on Monday, Jane Range, an attorney for Cook Communities, noted the proposed homes were larger (on average) than those in surrounding neighborhoods.
The proposal included 112 townhomes totaling 1,600 sq. ft. starting at $240,000; 131 single-family homes totaling 1,800-2,600 sq. ft. starting at $300,000; and 175 single-family homes totaling 2,000-3,000 sq. ft. and starting at $400,000; along with amenities and commercial sections.
“The homes that are being proposed are in fact — by and large — larger than what’s already in that neighborhood,” said Range, who added that developers would also be required to make a number of infrastructure improvements for the project.
Range also stressed that the council has to balance the impact on the community with the landowner’s rights to sell their property for a reasonable economic use, an argument often cited by attorneys during controversial development hearings. She added that ag property along Hwy. 441 is priced too high for the property to be sold for some uses.
“You reach a point where there is no buyer out there left to put a chicken house or to put cattle on the property because the price per acre is too high,” said Range. “For a landowner to obtain a reasonable economic return, they’ve got to be able to sell the property for a use that is in fact economically feasible.”
