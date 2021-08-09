Commerce leaders will decide the fate of two proposed residential projects next week.
The Commerce City Council is set to vote Aug. 16 on two requests: One at the rock quarry off Ila Road, the other on Duncan Circle.
ILA ROAD PROJECT
Cheyenne Land Trust is requesting variances and a conditional use for approximately 161 acres on Ila Rd. near Hwy. 441.
The group wants to construct 287 single-family homes (ranging from 1,800-2,500 sq. ft.) and 194 townhomes. A number of amenities are proposed, including swimming pools, cabanas and tennis courts. Non-climbable fencing is planned around the existing rock quarry. There’s also a 1.5-acre section proposed for commercial use on the site.
The property is zoned R-3 and Cheyenne is requesting a decrease in the minimum lot size to allow 4 units per acre and a decrease in the setback from 15-feet to 12-feet.
In its application, Cheyenne representatives cited the need for additional housing in the city as industries bring more jobs to the area.
“As housing demand has increased due to the development of the new SK battery plant, we believe it would be in the city’s best interest to create additional housing for incoming residents,” according to the letter of intent.
Opponents of the project turned out at the Commerce Planning Commission’s July meeting, voicing concerns over infrastructure, traffic and the pressure on the school system. At that meeting, the planning commission voted to recommend denial of the project with chairman Joe Leffew opposed to the denial.
Leffew said the property is currently zoned R-3, which would allow owners to build over 500 duplex or quadplexes as rental units. He said the developers had worked with the city's planning staff to come up with a plan that would focus more on single-family, owner-occupied homes.
Both entrances to the development, called Providence Pointe, are proposed on Ila Rd. Planning and zoning administrator Jordan Shoemaker said she’d also like to see proof that an entrance on Hwy. 441 was pursued.
At the Aug. 2 work session, council members discussed some conditions that could be placed on the project, including potentially limiting the number of rental units.
DUNCAN CIRCLE
Also on the Aug. 16 agenda is a controversial housing development proposed off Duncan Cir.
The applicant is requesting a change from R-1 to R-6 for 21 acres on Duncan Cir. with plans to construct 64 townhomes.
The planning commission voted to deny the request, as did city planning staff due to incompatibility with the future land use map and insufficient road capacity.
“It is basically a one-lane road,” said Shoemaker.
Some council members also appeared cool to the request.
“Why would we move from an R-1 to an R-6,” asked Mayor Clark Hill. “It seems like it would be moving that neighborhood backwards.”
OTHER ZONING ITEMS
Other zoning items set to be voted on include:
•an annexation and variance request for .62 acres on Maysville Rd. from A-2 in the county to annex and zone C-2 in the city for an automotive body shop.
•an annexation and rezoning of 6.8 acres at 2377 Homer Rd. from HRC in the county to C-2 in the city to expand a car lot.
