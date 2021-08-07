Commerce residents may soon get to cast their vote on whether to allow package liquor sales in town.
The Commerce City Council discussed a resolution during its Aug. 2 work session that would allow the referendum to be placed on the approaching November ballot.
The Georgia General Assembly recently passed legislation (HB145) that changes the requirements for getting liquor sale referendums on the ballot.
“Recently, the Georgia Legislature passed a law where a referendum can be held by a simple resolution of the governing body,” said city manager James Wascher. “Prior to that, you had to have 35% of the validated signatures of registered voters…”
Wascher said the city has since been asked to consider the resolution, which would allow the referendum to be placed on the ballot for the upcoming Nov. 2 election.
If approved, the city plans to work on its ordinances to tighten regulations.
The council could take action on the resolution at its Aug. 16 meeting.
MILLAGE RATE TALKS
Also at its Aug. 2 meeting, the Commerce council began talks on the millage rate.
Wascher recommended the council consider keeping the millage rate steady at 3.86 mills, instead of rolling it back (3.506 would be a full rollback).
“…we do see a lot more headwinds coming towards us now in terms of almost inflationary costs,” said Wascher. “We’re already budgeting to use some of our reserves in this current year’s budget. Keeping the millage rate steady at 3.86 could close that gap and (we) potentially (would) not have to use reserves.”
Wascher cited increased costs for health insurance premiums, fuel/maintenance and other costs. He also noted the city is seeing pressure in maintaining competitive salary and benefits in light of today’s labor market.
“It’s getting harder to attract and retain people,” said Wascher.
OTHER BUSINESS
Other business discussed at the Aug. 2 meeting included:
•a consent agreement with the public service commission following a gas incident on Hwy. 441 in September. Water crews struck a gas line while repairing a waterline. The city responded and there was a fire while crews were working on the line. The consent agreement includes a $5,000 fine for the city, along with requirements for training and emergency equipment. The council also discussed purchasing new self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs), bringing the total cost for the consent agreement, training and equipment to approximately $32,000.
•an installation contract with the Sandy Creek Subdivision off Ila Rd., expanding the city’s natural gas footprint to include 82 new homes and potentially 14 retrofitted homes.
•a development agreement with the newly-formed Commerce Industrial Development Authority.
•a revised plat for 33.325 acres on Old Harden Orchard Rd., which was annexed into the city in June.
•closing two alleys off State St. and repurposing them for pedestrian traffic. The Commerce Downtown Development Authority brought the recommendation to the council to close the High St. (beside State Street Bicycles) and View St. (beside the Oxford building) alleys. Both are used as local cut-throughs. The DDA proposed the High St. alley be repurposed as a pedestrian and bicycle alley, while the View St. alley would be similar to a “pocket park” with outdoor seating and lighting.
•adding two EV chargers to the parking lot across from the civic center on State Street. The city plans upgrades to that lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.