When voting in this year's election, Commerce residents will get to decide whether the city can issue licenses for the sale of packaged liquor.
The Commerce City Council voted unanimously in favor of adding the question to this year’s ballot. The license would cost prospective retailers in Commerce $5,000 annually.
The vote is a response to House Bill 145 which changed petition requirements for placing liquor sale referendums on the ballot. Previously, the city would have needed the validated signatures of 35-percent of the registered voters in the city.
Election day is Tuesday, November 2.
