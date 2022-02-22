Commerce leaders resolved two items this week that have been on the city’s agenda for months. During its Feb. 21 meeting, the Commerce City Council approved its new liquor license ordinance and a new contract for garbage pickup with WastePro.
LIQUOR LICENSE ORDINANCE
In a split vote, the council approved a liquor license plan that will allow for two liquor stores in town.
The vote was split down the middle with council members Andre Rollins, Johnny Eubanks and Bobby Redmon voting in favor of the ordinance and mayor pro tem Keith Burchett and council members Darren Owensby and Mark Fitzpatrick opposed. Mayor Clark Hill broke the tie, approving the liquor ordinance. (The three opposing council member appeared to be against the ordinance after a motion failed to allow check cashing at liquor stores.)
The ordinance remained unchanged from the council’s previous discussion during the Feb. 7 work session.
The two stores must be 1,000 yards apart and must be standalone buildings totaling 3,000 sq. ft. (2,500 sq. ft. of floor space and with 500 sq. ft. of storage).
Many of the details in the proposed ordinance mirror state law, including what kinds of products can be sold at the liquor stores (beer, wine, liquor and other related items including nicotine products, ice, mixers, lottery tickets and some bar supplies).
A big component of the ordinance is the process for choosing the two license holders. The proposed date that applications must be completed and submitted is March 31 at 4 p.m.
Priority will be given to current beer/wine sale license holders within the city who can begin working to open a liquor store immediately when the two licenses are approved by city council (the city is planning for April). A lottery drawing will be held to determine those two license holders if more than two qualify.
If the city doesn’t have two license holders after the first drawing, the second priority would go to current beer/wine sale license holders within the city who can have their project completed in nine months.
If the city still doesn’t have two applicable license holders at that point, it will open up the process to applicants who do not currently hold a beer/wine license in the town.
The two license holders would have to get city council approval, similar to with beer/wine sales.
In other related business, the council approved a zoning ordinance for the sale of liquor, which will limit liquor stores to C-1 and C-2 zones.
GARBAGE PICKUP
Also at its Feb. 21 meeting, the council approved a new contract for garbage pickup with WastePro.
The new contract comes after months of discussion that was initiated in 2021 when WastePro asked for a significant hike in pickup fees. At that point, the council decided to send out a request for proposals for garbage pickup. Three companies responded and WastePro came back as the lowest bidder.
The approved contract includes the two existing garbage and recycling bins and will cost residents $15.47 a month (the city also charges an additional fee for the brush truck, annual cleanup and other services).
The city and WastePro addressed some concerns voiced by council members during the work session regarding the deadline for misses and the procedures around damaged bins. A provision was also added that WastePro will offer marketing about recycling and recyclable items.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the council:
•heard an update on the early voting location in Commerce that’s been on the Jackson County Board of Election’s agenda for the past couple of months. Earlier this year, the elections board voted to pursue moving the early voting site from the Commerce Parks and Rec building to the Benton facility in Nicholson. The board of elections backtracked on that move earlier this month, opting to keep the early voting location in Commerce, but the location will change. The early voting location will likely move to the annex building at First Baptist Church of Commerce. That move could be finalized by the elections board in March. The polling day location will remain at Mt. Olive Baptist Church for county-run elections.
•heard from representatives of TruVista who thanked the city for its cooperation as the company opened a location on Bolton Dr.
•heard from resident Tim Redmon who spoke on the distilled spirits ordinance. Redmon said some of the regulations within the ordinance were overly burdensome and not required for other types of businesses in the city (package stores, restaurants, etc.).
•approved a $234,800 budget amendment for an employee pay plan adjustment, raising the base pay to $15-an-hour, an adjustment of $2.29 per hour. The move was made in an effort to better recruit and retain employees.
•approved an application from Sangit Shetn for beer/wine sales for Commerce In and Out, located at 517 South Elm St.
•approved downtown event dates for 2022 including: April 23, spring beautification day; June 4-5, arts festival and bike race; July 1, music and fireworks; Tigers on the Town, August, date to be determined; Sept. 10, Cruisin’ Commerce Barbecue festival; Oct. 29, fall festival and chili cook-off; Dec. 3, hometown holiday; Dec. 4, Christmas parade. Dates for the annual Farm to Table event and Concerts on Cherry will be determined at a later date.
•approved road closures for the Easter Parade from Georgia Ave. to Church St. The parade is scheduled for April 16 at 10:45 a.m. Road closures are planned between 9:50-11 a.m. on that day.
•approved a 12-month contract with Jackson County for inmate housing for $40 per person, per day.
•approved a conditional use request from Kody Garrison for 1.77 acres at 219 Allen Rd. to allow an auto repair shop. A number of conditions regarding storage, parking and fencing were part of the approval.
•approved the city ward redistricting for elections based on results from the 2020 U.S. Census.
