Plans to repave the Commerce High School track led to a lengthy conversation about the price and access to the facility during recent Commerce Board of Education meetings.
The cost of resurfacing the track came in at $447,000, superintendent Joy Tolbert told the board during its March 10 meeting. The school board approved moving forward with the resurfacing project on March 14. The resurfacing project is slated for June/July and the track will be closed during the process.
“It needs to be done for the students,” said board member Cara Bray when making the motion. “…This track is a safety issue.”
The track is years past its prime, Commerce High School principal Will Smith told the board. Tolbert also said that the track’s surface right now “is as basic as it gets.”
“You could get that track again, but you’re still going to pay $300,000 for that track and that’s bottom of the line,” she said.
Tolbert said the life-expectancy of the track comes down to its usage and the better surface should last longer. The new track will be a step-up for Commerce, to include a standard rubber track similar to the track at Banks County High School.
Board members voiced concerns about the resurfacing unless public access could somehow be better regulated. The board discussed several issues, including routing people over the track at one location or perhaps fencing people out except for school athletic use. In addition to the school’s use, rec teams also use the football field, meaning they have to cross the track as well.
Board member Kyle Moore requested a condition be added to the approval, requiring that a fence be installed as part of the project.
The board also discussed the need for concession stands and restrooms at the track and the need for a long-term plan for the facility.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its March 14 meeting, the board:
- received a financial update. Through February, the district has received $13.7 million in revenue and spend $12.9 in expenditures. The district's fund balance is $5.6 million.
- learned education local option sales tax receipts totaled $194,900 for the month. The district's ELOST balance was $3.3 million at the end of February.
- approved a number of administrative rehires including: Linda Murray (49%) assessment director, ESOL/Title III, Migrant, 504 Coordinator; Elaine Gunter (49%) special education director; Daniel Haskett, school psychologist; Ashlyn Haskett, MTSS coordinator, SEL coordinator; Sandra Metts, curriculum director; Dawn Gary, director of student information services; Will Smith, CHS principal; Jordan Raettig, CHS assistant principal; Phillip Powell, Commerce Middle School principal; Christ Corkery, CMS assistant principal; Cara Lindsey, Commerce Primary School and Commerce Elementary School principal; Mandy Lund, CPS assistant principal; and Paige Puckett, CES assistant principal. The board also approved FY23 teacher recommendations for the four schools.
- approved the following hires: Lisa Maddox, 49% counselor at CMS for the remainder of the school year; Summer Schwartz, special education teacher at CPS; Amber Banks, Pre-K paraprofessional; Sharon Pfeiffer, substitute teacher; Dalton Flint, substitute teacher; and Grace Arienzo, CMS counselor.
- approved the following retirements: Tracey Newcomer, second grade teacher; and Mona Proulx, director of instructional technology, gifted coordinator and teacher/leader evaluation platform super user.
- approved the following resignation: Magan Miller, CPS paraprofessional.
