Commerce school leaders continued discussions last week on new school plans for the former Deer Trail Country Club. The Commerce Board of Education held a second brain-storming session on Thursday (Aug. 4) to discuss ideas for the property, as well as upgrades to the district’s athletic facilities.
The school board purchased the 170-acre Deer Trail Country Club last year for $2.5 million as a site for new schools as the district continues to grow. The property abuts the existing Commerce Middle School campus. During initial discussions about the property, district leaders had proposed the site be used for a new elementary school. That would free up other land (where the current elementary and primary schools are located) for an athletic facilities expansion.
Much of the discussion on Aug. 4 centered around improvements to the district’s athletic facilities including the construction of softball and baseball fields and an upgraded football stadium with a track. But that discussion led to a new alternative: Constructing a new high school with athletic facilities on the country club property and converting the existing high school into an elementary school.
The board did not make any final decisions.
ATHLETIC FACILITIES
The discussion — led by Doug Breaux with Breaux and Associates Architects — began with site planning for new athletic facilities at the existing high school, elementary school and primary school sites.
Board members tried a number of layouts. One layout involved placing new softball and baseball fields on the existing elementary/primary school properties. The school district does not have softball or baseball fields. The school district uses the City of Commerce Parks and Recreation facilities for those sports.
Other improvements planned include an upgraded football field with a track. The district has a track at the Commerce Middle School campus, but it can’t accommodate hosting large events.
Board members also discussed reaching out again about buying a small amount of property on Lakeview Dr. currently owned by a church. That move would give the district more flexibility on layout since the property abuts the existing high school campus.
The board also discussed possible upgrades to the auxiliary gym at the high school campus; planning for volleyball/cheer/wrestling indoor gym space; and other details, including the debate on turf versus grass for fields.
No decisions were made during the discussion and several board members noted they wanted input from the district’s coaches.
NEW HIGH SCHOOL?
That discussion eventually transitioned into talks about constructing a new high school on the country club property instead of an elementary school.
Initially, superintendent Joy Tolbert asked Breaux if they district could construct baseball and softball fields on the country club property in case the city’s fields aren’t available for the district to use. (The city has been discussing improvements to its Parks and Rec facilities. Those upgrades could mean the fields aren’t available for use during construction.)
Breaux noted that proposal had some benefits, mainly the topography and quicker timeline since work could begin sooner, but it would also put the fields further away from the existing high school.
“We can find relatively flat areas at the country club to fit those fields,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of grading and there are going to be retaining walls on [the elementary/primary school] property. Now the big plus to [the elementary/primary school] property, is kids can walk across the street to baseball practice, softball practice…”
That led to discussions about constructing a new high school on the country club property, moving the middle school to the high school and moving the elementary/primary school to the middle school. Board members discussed the possibility at length, but noted the primary/elementary school enrollment exceeds the middle school facility’s capacity and would require an addition.
That discussion ultimately led to board members discussing building a new high school and moving the primary and elementary schools into the existing high school.
There are a number of benefits to that plan. The district has more land to work with on the country club property for athletic facilities. It also wouldn’t have to build retaining walls and make other improvements to deal with a steep drop-off on the Waterworks Rd. side of the elementary/primary school properties. It would also put the middle and high school campuses close to one another so they could both use the athletic facilities.
But the proposal has some negatives, too. The cost of building a new elementary school for 1,150 students is estimated around $39 million. A high school for 1,000 students is estimated to cost around $45 million. If converted, the existing high school would also need modifications to accommodate elementary-age children versus high-school-age children.
BACKGROUND
Commerce Elementary — 1974
Commerce Middle — 2004, capacity is 660 students
Commerce High — 2011, common areas built for 1,000 students
Commerce Primary — 482, up from 450 five years ago
Commerce Elementary — 277, up from 242
Commerce Middle — 544, up from 484
Commerce High — 500, up from 484
Total — 1,803, up from 1,660
Campuses of high, elementary and primary schools — approximately 50 acres
