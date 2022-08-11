Commerce school leaders continued discussions last week on new school plans for the former Deer Trail Country Club. The Commerce Board of Education held a second brain-storming session on Thursday (Aug. 4) to discuss ideas for the property, as well as upgrades to the district’s athletic facilities.

The school board purchased the 170-acre Deer Trail Country Club last year for $2.5 million as a site for new schools as the district continues to grow. The property abuts the existing Commerce Middle School campus. During initial discussions about the property, district leaders had proposed the site be used for a new elementary school. That would free up other land (where the current elementary and primary schools are located) for an athletic facilities expansion.

