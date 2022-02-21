Commerce school leaders have closed on the Deer Trail property set to house a future elementary school.
The purchase was mentioned during a financial update at the Commerce Board of Education’s February meetings. The district purchased the 170-property for $2.5 million, using education local option sales tax revenues and SK Battery PILOT revenues.
The property — which sits adjacent to the existing Commerce Middle School campus — is set to house a future elementary school and could also be used for a bus shop and athletic facilities, superintendent Joy Tolbert told the board in August.
OTHER BUSINESS
Other business at the board’s Feb. 10 work session and Feb. 14 regular meeting included:
•heard a mid-year testing update from the district’s four schools.
•voted to hire the following: Clint Chester, system transportation director/maintenance position; Savanna Brewton, long-term substitute at Commerce Middle School; Betty Lane Owensby, 49% payroll clerk, receptionist (system); Tiffany Livingston special education coordinator (2022-23 school year); and Ragan Allen, substitute teacher.
•voted to approve the following resignations: Dee Kelnhofer, CMS counselor, effective February 4; Amanda Hart, Commerce Primary School special education paraprofessional; Brandon Simmons, Commerce High School special education teacher (effective end of school year); Kacy Tedder, CMS iReady teacher; and Amy Mooney, special education paraprofessional.
•learned ELOST revenues totaled $243,868 for the month. The district’s ELOST fund balance totaled $3.15 million at the end of January.
•learned the district’s FY revenues totaled $13.57 million at the end of January, while expenses totaled $11.58 million. The district’s fund balance was a little over $6 million at the end of January.
