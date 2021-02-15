Commerce schools will delay opening on Tuesday, Feb. 16, amid concerns over black ice on the roads. The Commerce City School System announced it will delay the school start time by two hours until 10 a.m.
The Jackson County School System plans to monitor the weather overnight and announce a decision by 5:15 a.m.
The Jefferson City School System hasn’t yet posted an update on its website or social media accounts.
