Commerce schools are facing a serious shortage of bus drivers.
Superintendent Joy Tolbert told the Commerce Board of Education at its Aug. 4 work session that the district currently has 11 bus routes, but only five drivers.
“Right now, y’all, we have five drivers,” Tolbert said. “One of them being my husband. So really, we have four drivers.”
On the first day of school for Commerce (July 29), two of the school bus drivers in the city were actually borrowed from the Madison County School System.
Tolbert said it’s difficult to find bus drivers, partly because of the unique work schedule (bus drivers work Mondays-Fridays from 6-8 a.m. and 2-4 p.m.). Tolbert noted it takes a “specialized person” who can work that schedule.
But a major obstacle in hiring bus drivers is the low pay. Tolbert noted that bus drivers are currently paid $12,000 across the board.
“Right now, whether you have driven one year with us or you’ve driven 25 years with us, you’re making $12,000,” she said.
Tolbert proposed a salary schedule, increasing the starting pay to around $15,000 and having a step-up scale based on years of service (topping around $19,000 for employees who’ve worked 25 years).
The board approved the salary increase at its Aug. 8 meeting.
For 10 bus drivers, the increase will cost the district around $88,000.
The school board also discussed hiring incentives and referral bonuses, but no action was taken on that.
