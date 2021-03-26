The Commerce City School System has refinanced some of its lease debt, a move that will save the system $390,000 over the next 12 years.
Both the Commerce Board of Education and the Commerce Public Facilities Authority both approved the refinance on March 25.
The system had earlier entered into a lease debt agreement for a new heating and cooling system in the schools. The refinance allows the system to take advantage of lower interest rates in the municipal bond market to create the savings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.